More than 30 Davenport high school students receive two degrees

MOLINE-- For dozens of Davenport High school students they received both their high school and associates degree on June 4th.

Davenport North High School graduated more than 30 students with dual degrees.

Through the schools free Accelerated Associates program through it was all made possible. It let students earn 62 college credit hours while in high school.

School officials say doing this program saved students $9,500 dollars.

"I can't even describe the feeling. If someone would have told me I would have my associates degree coming out of high school... I would have never believed it," says Isaiah Gibbs, dual degree recipient.

Gibbs says the program helped him take some of the workload once he goes off to Western Illinois University to study mechanical engineering.