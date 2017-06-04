Failed pipe drains Augustana slough, causes water damage on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Crews are cleaning up at Augustana College after water from the slough flooded parts of campus.

On Saturday, June 3, a drainage pipe beneath the slough failed. As a result, water from the slough was released down campus.

The water caused damage at Bergendoff, Centennial Hall, the Carver Center, and Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex.

An Augustana spokesperson says the slough path and parking lots surrounding Carver and Evald are closed until further notice.

"Please do not drive or walk around barricades or fencing," said the statement sent to the campus community. "Please also do not attempt to walk into the slough, as the mud is extremely deep and treacherous."

Most activities, including orientation and registration, will continue as scheduled on Monday.