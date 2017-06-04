× Employees injured during gas explosion at Guardian Industries glass plant in DeWitt

DEWITT, Iowa– Emergency crews responded to reports of a gas explosion at the Guardian Industries, glass plant in DeWitt Saturday, June 3.

Guardian Industries confirmed the explosion, which happened around 7 p.m., injured a number of employees. The number of employees injured and their conditions have not been released.

The explosion took place inside the plant near the furnace area, which underwent repairs not long ago.

The company has not confirmed whether or not those repairs are related to the incident, nor the extent of damage done to the facility.

All of the employees have been accounted for, they were sent home until emergency crews can determine a cause.