Another dose of summer heat coming Sunday afternoon

We’re well on our way to another toasty afternoon! Highs this Sunday will manage to climb into the low 90s despite a cold front passing through today. This front will spark a few showers and storms late this afternoon, mainly to the south of I-80 and Highway 34.

Any rain should fizzle out by the sunset, and the sky will become mostly clear. Overnight lows will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Some relief from the summer time heat arrives Monday through Wednesday as high pressure slides into the Midwest. We’ll see highs drop back into the upper 70s, with wall to wall sunshine for the majority of the work week.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham