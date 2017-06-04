Actress Eva Longoria speaks at Knox College graduation ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois-- More than 300 graduated seniors heard actress Eva Longoria speak during their commencement ceremony.

On June 4th at Knox College gave Longoria an honorary degree in fine arts and gave a speech.

The Desperate Housewives star sent students a message about her path as a Mexican-American woman and how to embrace diversity and culture.

"She does a lot of philanthropic work, and not just that she's an amazing empowering woman of color," says Steffi Antony, Knox class of 2017.

Two others also received an honorary degree.

Wes Jackson, co-founder and president emeritus of The Land Institute and Fay Levin from the Chicago Council on Global affairs were also honored.