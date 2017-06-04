× A break from the summer heat returns on Monday

No doubt about it… this weekend was very toasty! Drier air from the north will filter in Sunday night which will drop our humidity and temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with a clear sky.

Overall, this upcoming work week is looking fantastic! Sunshine returns on Monday with a refreshing northeast breeze. It will feel much cooler with highs only in the low 80s with lower humidity.

High pressure sliding in from the north on Tuesday will keep us a bit cooler, but still bright and sunny. We’ll see highs only in the upper 70s. This pattern sticks with us on Wednesday with another afternoon of 70s and sunshine.

Thursday afternoon is looking pretty similar, but we will see a small chance for showers late that night and into Friday. Highs will be back in the low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham