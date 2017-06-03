Walking to make a child’s wish come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE--Walkers and runners came to make a difference for the annual Walk for Wishes event.

It's a family fun walk that raises money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

It also grants wishes for Illinois children living with life-threatening medical conditions.

For local wish families it was a chance to meet the community that supports them.

The goal for the walk was to raise $24,000 dollars and one group raised more than 1300 hundred dollars to go towards the foundation.

Angie Maciolek says her group raised the money for the kids after her niece was granted a wish.

"Make a Wish Foundation is so awesome that we felt it was important to give back so that other kids can be granted their wish too and that was really important to Ava and to Amy," says Maciolek.

Walk for wishes is a nationwide fundraiser that's celebrated more than 250-thousand wishes that have already been granted.