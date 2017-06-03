× Unattended cooking caused deadly Burlington apartment fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Investigators say a stove fire likely caused the death of a 27-year-old Burlington woman.

On Sunday, May 7, an off-duty police officer discovered a fire at a duplex on 9th Street. Firefighters forced the door into the downstairs apartment, where they found the body of 27-year-old Tiffany Owens.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office has completed its investigation and determined that Owens died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Fire and police investigators have determined the fire started on the stove top in the kitchen, most likely as a result of unattended cooking.

The two-story duplex sustained nearly $50,000 in damage.