× The summer heat is here to stay for Sunday

We wrapped up our Saturday with highs in the low 90s, and it’s going to be relatively warm for the rest of the night. Any showers and storms will really weaken Saturday evening. It’s going to feel like summer with lows only in the mid 60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible after midnight, but most will remain dry.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start off our Sunday, but a cold front passing through late that afternoon will spark a few showers and storms. The main chance for any rain will be south of I-80, and not everyone will be hit with rain. Despite a front passing through, we’ll still quickly warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Cooler and drier air will return late Sunday night into Monday. Sunshine and the upper 70s return for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll slightly warm up Wednesday through Friday with more sun.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham