× Summer is back! You’ll want the A/C running this afternoon

It’s already been a warm start to the day, and the rest of our Saturday is looking pretty warm and humid! Highs will get around 90 with a few pop up showers and storms this afternoon. Not everyone is going to see the rain.

After the sunset, rain chances will decrease rapidly. Overnight lows will only be falling to the mid to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be basically be a repeat of Saturday with more summer-like weather. Highs once again will rise to 90 with a small chance of a few showers and storms.

Cooler air filters back in late Sunday night and into Monday thanks to a cold front. Not only is Monday looking cooler, but the humidity will decrease as well. Highs will be back in the upper 70s with more sunshine.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham