Rock Island police searching for man in connection to homicide investigation

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding someone dead inside a Rock Island home.

Rock Island police responded to the 700 block of 25th Street, near Save-A-Lot grocery store, around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, June 2, for a battery complaint.

Officers found two juveniles who were injured from a battery. Both were taken to the hospital, and one was later airlifted to Peoria for treatment.

Officers also found a person dead inside the house.Their identity has not yet been released.

Rock Island police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Sean E. Rogers, charging him with Aggravated Battery of a Child. He is not currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.