Rock Island High school graduates get nostalgic send-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- The class of 2017 Rock Island high school got a nostalgic goodbye at their graduation ceremony on June 3rd.

The students former teachers from as far back as kindergarten lined up on the floor before students walked the stage.

They called it the Aisle of Pride the first year of the lineup tradition. School officials say they wanted to send off students on a good note.

As well as remind them of the teachers that have been with them throughout their school career.

"They were great I loved all my teachers throughout high school, middle school, grade school...they've all been great," says graduate Max Lelonek.

Many teachers hope the send off will give the students an emotional message of an ending era.

"You're sad to see them go but glad to see them go as well...it is a very emotional day but a happy day all around," says science teacher Andrew Campbell.

Rock Island school officials say they hope to make it an annual tradition.