Program pushes for woman to get involved in politics

MOLINE– An Illinois congresswoman is pushing for more women to get involved in politics.

Representative Cheri Bustos was the keynote speaker at this morning’s Ready to Run program.

The program is for women interested in politics or running for office.

The event took place at the Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus on June 3rd.

It focused on the importance of having women in both local and national offices.

Many took notes on the offered tools for getting campaigns started.

“I’m hoping that women are encouraged to run. And have the many more tools after the sessions than they do right now. Because we do need strategies, we do need information. We do need supporters if we’re gonna be successful.”

The program is also a national initiative where female politicians across the country have hosted similar events.