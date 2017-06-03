× Police respond to two “terrorist incidents” at London Bridge, Borough Market

LONDON, England– At least 20 people are in London hospitals tonight after two “terrorist incidents” in the heart of the city.

Police report that a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. They also say several people were stabbed at Borough Market.

Both attacks happened around 5 p.m. Central time, which is around 10 p.m. local time in London.

In a statement, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed both incidents are “being treated as a potential act of terrorism.” She also acknowledged, “This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene.”

London’s mayor also called the attack terrorism. He issued a statement, saying, “The Metropolitan Police are responding to the horrific terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.”

President Trump is also weighing in, offering his condolences and support to the people of London and the U.K., via Twitter.

He says, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there.”

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

The President also used the attack to tout the importance of creating a travel ban, saying, “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

The BBC is reporting that more than one person is dead in the London Bridge incident.

Stay tuned for updates on WQAD News 8 both on-air and online, as this is a developing story.