× Habitat for Humanity reaches milestone and dedicates 100th home

MOLINE– Dozens of people gathered at the Boys and Girls Club Administrative Office parking lot to celebrate a milestone.

On June 3rd,Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 100th home to couple Theo Tapoayi, Sophie Gbadamassi-Gloh, and their son Christopher.

Both new homeowners volunteered nearly 700 hours in ‘sweat equity’ to their home and will pay a zero interest loan to Habitat.

The money then will go to future homes.

“Oh it’s a great joy and excitement and I’m very honored, my family and I, to be here on this special day to celebrate this masterpiece,” says Tapoayi.

Tapoayi says he looks forward to spending quality time with his family and play with his son in their new home.

“(The Habitat team) they’ve done a tremendous job to our house and I am so thankful for them,” says Tapoayi.

More than 2,000 volunteers every year work to get the houses built and ready for new owners.