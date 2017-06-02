× Thunderstorm chance this weekend still looks small

After a fairly warm and humid day comes a fairly warm and muggy night as overnight lows only drop around the mid 60s. One county in our viewing area may experience an isolated shower overnight, otherwise we’ll keep it dry.

That leads us to Saturday and the highest chance for a shower or thunderstorm. But the highest I’m looking at is an isolated coverage during the day with a scattered coverage that night into early Sunday morning.

Both days looking pretty warm and humid with highs ranging between 85 to 90 degrees.

We’ll trim the summer warmth and humidity starting the new week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

