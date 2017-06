× Riverside Family Aquatic Center opens June 3

MOLINE — The Riverside Family Aquatic Center is set to open for the 2017 pool season on Saturday, June 3, at 12 p.m.

The center, built in 2004, offers a family-friendly atmosphere that includes a zero depth entry, a lap pool, and an SCS interactive water playground.

In addition to daily admissions, Riverside Family Aquatic Center offers swim lessons, rentals, season passes, and birthday party packages.

Additional details can be found on their website.