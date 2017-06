× Newly remodeled Lincoln Irving Ball Diamond revealed

MOLINE — The Moline Community Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting earlier today, June 2, for the remodeled Lincoln Irving School Ball Diamond.

The remodel included a new backstop, team benches, and updated parking lot security lighting.

Moline Parks and Moline Public Schools partnered with the Moline Community Development Corporation on the project that was made possible through a grant from Global Communities.