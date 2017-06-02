NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Wreath Inspired By June’s Famous Flower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I don't need a calendar to know when it's about to go from May to June. All I have to do is look outside and see if my peony bushes are blooming. If they are... BOOM - it's June! It's always a great reminder that summer is on the way.

It's also a reminder that nothing lasts forever, because it's only a matter of weeks - maybe even days - before my peonies wilt and die. With that in mind, I decided to use that as inspiration for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am.

We are making this peony-inspired wreath with coffee filters, of all things. This comes from the blog - Love Grows Wild - and all you need are a bunch of coffee filters, a glue gun, a pen, and a foam wreath from any craft store. I wanted to add some color to our wreath, so I dyed some of my coffee filters with this tactic from The Bold Abode.

Click the videos above to see how we did as we celebrate the start of Meteorological Summer and June's famous flower!