× Muscatine eases rules on fireworks sale and usage

MUSCATINE — While some communities (such as Burlington) are fighting back against Iowa’s new embrace of fireworks by keeping their use illegal via ordinance, it’s full-bang ahead for residents of Muscatine.

The City Council in Muscatine passed an amendment this week allowing the sale and discharge of non-commercial fireworks by residents between July 1 and July 8 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 3. Fireworks can be lit off between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on most of those days, and until 11 p.m. on weekend nights preceding July 4 and on July 4 itself. The amendment also allows New Year’s Eve fireworks to be discharged until 12:30 a.m.

You must be at least 17-years-old or older to light off fireworks, under the ordinance.

There are some additional rules regarding the sale of consumer fireworks as well, including:

• To receive a permit to sell fireworks in the City of Muscatine you must have proof of liability insurance, a site plan, pay any and all applicable fees, and have proof of a valid permit or license from the State Fire Marshal.

• All permanent or temporary structures intended for fireworks sales will be inspected by the fire chief of his designee prior to the selling of fireworks for compliance with all fire codes.

• Firework sales may only occur in zoned districts that permit retail sales.