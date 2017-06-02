× Iowa councilman accused of bypassing home water meter

CAMANCHE, Iowa (AP) — A city councilman in eastern Iowa has been accused of bypassing his home water meter.

Court records say Camanche Councilman Bill Wruck is charged with misdemeanor theft and fraudulent practices. He declined to comment Friday.

Court documents say the city administrator reported the possible tampering to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office after records indicated that there were six days of zero consumption at Wruck’s house in June 2016, 22 days of no consumption in July, 41 days between late August and mid-October and seven days of no consumption in November. The administrator told a sheriff’s deputy that Wruck’s wife wouldn’t let a city worker in to check the house meter on Nov. 21.

The administrator estimated that the cost of water not billed to Wruck was less than $200.