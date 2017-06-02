× Illinois first lady kicks off Executive Mansion overhaul

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois first lady Diana Rauner has kicked off major renovations at the Illinois Executive Mansion in Springfield.

Rauner is board chair of a mansion association that is running a private fundraising campaign to cover the estimated $15 million project. About $14 million has been raised so far. Rauner attended a Friday morning event to “break ground” on the project.

State officials say construction is expected to last a year and it should reopen in time for the state’s 2018 bicentennial efforts.

The Executive Mansion has been the governor’s residence since 1855. Aside from emergency repairs, there have been no major updates to the home since the 1970s.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Diana Rauner have moved into a temporary home at the Illinois State Fairgrounds during the renovation.