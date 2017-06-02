× Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities set to dedicate 100th home

DAVENPORT — Around since 1993, the Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is set to dedicate their 100th home on Saturday, June 3.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Administrative Office parking lot located at 338 6th Street in Moline.

Community members are encouraged to attend.

“We are humbled by the support of our community, and we are so excited to cross this milestone and begin partnering with the next 100 families to help them achieve their dream of home ownership,” said Kristi Crafton, the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities.

The keys to the 100th home will be given to Theo Tapoayi, Sophie Gbadamassi-Gloh, and their son Christopher.

The couple, who have collectively volunteered nearly 700 hours of sweat equity to their home, will pay a zero-interest loan to Habitat for the home upon completion.

The money will go towards funding future Habitat homes.

After the dedication, the community is invited to help Habitat celebrate the 100th Home with a FREE event, a Community Crawfish Boil presented by Hi Neighbor and Kelly’s Irish Pub in Davenport. The celebration will be Saturday, June 3rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kelly’s Irish Pub in Davenport at 222 E 53rd Street.