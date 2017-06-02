× Fencing planned at Iowa spot where 3 fell into river

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Leaders in northeastern Iowa’s Cedar Falls say the city will install permanent fencing around an area of the Cedar River at a dam where three people have fallen into the river in recent months, resulting in one death.

The Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2qK5y8h ) the city will also put up signs warning of danger at the spot near the Ice House Museum.

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old Cedar Falls man was pulled from the river after falling in at the spot, as was an 18-year-old Waterloo woman on May 14.

On April 13, 41-year-old Anthony Romero was fishing when he went into the water below the dam. He was pulled from the river a short time later and died days later at the hospital.