Dress for Success Quad Cities prepares for “Second Chance Sale”

DAVENPORT — Dress for Success Quad Cities is holding their summer “Second Chance Sale” this Saturday, June 3.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., offers sale-goers the opportunity to buy new and gently used brand name clothes and accessories at reduced prices.

Shoppers will find items such as women’s suits, separates, coats, jackets, dresses, and so much more.

All proceeds from the sale benefit Dress for Success Quad Cities, the local nonprofit that provides gently used clothing, a network of support, and career development tools to empower women to achieve economic independence.