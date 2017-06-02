× Clinton man accused of robbing Casey’s General Store

CLINTON, Iowa — Police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store on May 26 after brandishing a weapon.

Antoine J. Allen, Clinton, was arrested on May 31 and charged with 1st degree robbery. Police say he entered the Casey’s General Store on Camanche Ave. around 2:15 a.m. on May 6, showed a weapon and demanded cash. He fled the store with cash and stolen cigarettes.

Clinton police are investigating other robberies with a similar profile that happened at the Hop-N-Shop on May 7 and the Dollar General Store on May 26. They say charges are pending in those cases.