× Trial date set for Rock Island man indicted on cocaine charge

ROCK ISLAND — A Rock Island man, charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, appeared in federal court today for arraignment.

The trial for Jeffrey Terrell Moore, 29, is set to begin July 31 of this year.

A federal grand jury in Peoria returned the indictment earlier this month that charges Moore with attempted possession of at least 500 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute on May 4, 2017, in Rock Island.

Moore first appeared in court on May 9 where he was ordered detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

If convicted, the statutory penalty is a minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison.