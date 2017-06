× Powerball jackpot keeps rolling

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Powerball jackpot stands at $337 million for this Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, May 31, drawing were 04-33-39-46-60 and the Powerball number was 06.

Illinois players won more than 46,000 prizes, ranging from $4 to $200.

Drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday.