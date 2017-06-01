One dead, two missing after Wisconsin mill explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An explosion and fire at a corn milling plant in Cambria, Wisconsin has killed one person with two people missing. Officials say ten people were injured when the plant exploded just after midnight. The town of Cambria is located 45 miles northeast of Madison.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards tells WBAY-TV, "This is very difficult for everybody that's been there, including the families that sat for hours waiting for some type of information." Richards said that 16 people were inside the plant at the time the accident occurred at just after midnight on Thursday.

More than three medical evacuation flights were sent to the scene after the incident, according to authorities. Several emergency agencies, including the Salvation Army, Red Cross, Medevac Helicopters and multiple local fire departments, responded to the scene.

Multiple burn injuries were reported among the injured, authorities said. The cause of the explosion is still unclear.

The plant has multiple levels, and part of a mill complex collapsed as a result of the explosion.