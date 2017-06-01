NEWS 8 TRIO: Different tastes to your grilled cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

It's a taste from your childhood but can be bumped up for adults. We've got a trio of ways to make your standard grilled cheese sandwich better.

For the guys, why not add BACON (plus another unexpected ingredient)! For the ladies, we add tomato and a seasoning you may not have considered And to go off the charts, we tried bananas and honey

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".