Motorcycle passenger airlifted to UIHC following deer-bike crash

LOWELL, Iowa — A collision between a deer and a motorcyclist at Lake Geode State Park in Henry County injured the driver and passenger of the motorcycle on Wednesday, May 31.

According to a report from the Henry County Sheriff’s department, George Little of Mt. Pleasant was driving the motorcycle along Salem Road in the park around 7:20 p.m. when a deer ran out in front of him. Little struck the deer and his passenger, Brandy Little, was thrown from the bike.

Brandy Little suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and had to be airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The sheriff’s department did not give an update on her condition Thursday. George Little suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.