Local Woman Helps Abused and Homeless Women

CAMBRIDGE, ILLINOIS- The building at 123 S East Street may be small, but the group working inside of it helps many people throughout the Quad City area.

"We help women in crisis," GROW Ministries Founder Janet Wolfe said.

Wolfe started her non-profit 12 years ago. It's a group that helps abused and homeless women, along with people addicted to drugs and alcohol.

"It's a place to come for women and their children to come and get back on their feet," Wolfe said.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, the ministry's resource center is open to women and men that need clothes or free food. On Tuesday, May 30, her friend Jeane Downing surprised Wolfe with a Pay It Forward Award, for doing good things in the community.

Wolfe says all the women who've graduated from her safe house program have not relapsed, a statistic she's very proud of. She hopes to continue that success in the near future.

"I can't take the credit for that," Wolfe said. "That is not about Janet Wolfe. That is what happens when God gets a hold of somebody's life."

