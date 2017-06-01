Here’s when we’ll have the best chance of storms this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be very similar to what we've seen in the past few days. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 75-80 degree range. No change to the humidity levels either with very comfortable, dry conditions.

Tonight will be the beginning of the change however. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s with an increasing level of humidity. That could even spark off a storm toward early Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be warm and humid. An hour or two of thunderstorm activity is also possible during the period with even a few downpours. Unfortunately, timing will be hard to pinpoint due to the nature of the atmosphere. But it will still be nice for outdoor activites like the Rhubarb Festival in Aledo, Illinois. This will really be a summery atmosphere with just a few thunderstorms. Get the StormTrack 8 Weather App and you'll be good to go.

It may rain and get rumbly for an hour and then turn sunny right after. As far as severe thunderstorms, it's not likely. However, we need to watch all of the storms this time of year for potential hail and high wind.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen