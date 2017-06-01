General Daly: Confident the Arsenal Could Survive Military Closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL- Leaders on the island are looking for ways to stay useful over the next four years.

Colonel and Garrison Commander Ken Tauke was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities' Breakfast With' segment Thursday, June 1.

Colonel Tauke says he is looking for ways to keep the golf course in use while he's here. The 18 hole course was hard to get onto in the past, causing less people to use it. Colonel Tauke says he's tried to bring some of the people back onto the island who've played the course, since he got here in June of last year. See the television interview about this below.

"We've done some engagements with the local colleges and universities that have utilized the golf course as their home," Tauke said Thursday. "We've reached out to some of our other partners and other hotels to use it as a destination venue."

Colonel Tauke would not comment on President Donald Trump's budget proposal that calls for a round of military base closures in 2021, but Wednesday, May 24, his boss Major General Edward Daly said he was confident the Arsenal would survive a round of military closures.

