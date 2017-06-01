× Find out which day this weekend has the better shower or t-storm chance

Another brilliant weather day around the Quad Cities as we kept the humidity in check for another day. That will change as we head into the upcoming weekend.

As light winds slowly shift out of the south starting tonight, slightly warmer and more humid air from the south will creep northward. Temperatures overnight will only drop around the 60 degree mark with just an outside chance for a renegade light shower mainly west of the river.

The summer air will be felt in the coming days with highs around the low to mid 80s. The humidity making it just a touch warmer.

The challenge comes as to our chances of seeing showers and thunderstorms this weekend. On Friday, I believe the chance will remain small with an isolated shower or thunderstorm later that day.

By Saturday, the coverage becomes slightly better that afternoon and evening before the chances drop to zero on Sunday. I still like Sunday as our weekend’s best.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

