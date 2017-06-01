Car fully engulfed in flames in Bettendorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Just before 9 p.m. Thursday night, Bettendorf police and fire responded to a car fully engulfed in flames near Hillside Drive and Hawthorne Drive behind Old Chicago.

Police say the car was parked, and they will not confirm if anyone was hurt. But witnesses tell News 8 a woman and her baby were in the car when it caught fire.

Neighbors say the woman got the baby out of the car just in time and that the woman was treated on scene for injuries.

Police say the fire briefly spread to a nearby parked van, but the flames did not take long to put out once officers arrived on scene.

The Bettendorf Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.