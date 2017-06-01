Body cam footage just released from the Pulse nightclub shooting shows chaos, carnage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Florida-- This month marks one year since a gunman opened fire inside Orlando's Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people.

The footage shows dramatic scenes of chaos and carnage inside the club, as first responders try to save the wounded and hunt down the shooter.

You can watch the footage by clicking the video link above. [A warning: some people may find this footage very disturbing. It has been edited to not show any bodies.]

"Show us your hands! I got his hands, I got his hands!" the video begins, as Orlando police officers storm the club.

"Please help me," a victim cries out, lying motionless on the ground.

The video comes from the body camera worn by Orlando officers. They say they were unable to tell who was hiding in the darkness: a victim or a shooter. And then there's the haunting sound of the victim's cell phones ringing, unanswered.

Officer James Hyland describes the scene as "multiple phones just laying in pools of blood." He adds it was especially traumatic "knowing that someone's loved one trying to get a hold of their loved one."

Later in the tapes, you can hear the shooter, 29-year-old Omar Mateen moving to a bathroom in the back of the club, taking 22 hostages with him. That's where he spends more than an hour on the phone with a police negotiator, who's just trying to buy time.

The negotiator is overheard demanding, "Tell me what you did."

Mateen defiantly replies, "No, You already know what I did." Adding, "I'll tell you this, it can take out a whole city block almost."

After Mateen threatens that he has a bomb, police are advised to pull back, but not a single officer leaves the club.

Four hours after the shooting began, police used an armored vehicle to smash holes in the nightclub wall. Mateen came out of the bathroom he was hiding in, firing. He was shot and killed by police.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic state during the attack.