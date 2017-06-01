× Authorities investigating how boy was hit by semi in Iowa

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating how a 6-year-old boy was hit and seriously injured by a semitrailer’s rear tires in Iowa Falls.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2rpJKvu ) that the accident happened just after school on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol says the boy, who has not been identified, was rushed to an Iowa Falls hospital and later flown to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The patrol says the 31-year-old driver of the semi was driving on a city street around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when the boy was hit by the truck’s rear tires.