Alliant Energy turns off Dubuque power plant for good

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Alliant Energy has permanently removed its Dubuque power plant from operation.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Sunday was the final day of operation.

Alliant spokesman Mike Wagner says the plant was a “peaker” — used only during peak energy demand. He says the opening of the Marshalltown Generating Station in April gives Alliant plenty of resources to draw from.

He says the closure affects a dozen workers. They were notified about closure plans a couple years ago.