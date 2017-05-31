Watch: Amazing kid-ventriloquist wows audience with song

When Darci Lynne was asked why she wanted to be on America’s Got Talent, she said it was a one of her “big dreams” and that she wanted to “keep ventriloquism alive.”

That she did.

At first it was all-eyes on the puppet, while audience members tried to figure out the act. But Darci stole the show.

The 12-year-old sang a beautiful melody with her mouth shut, all the while, displaying goofy interactions with her puppet.

In the end, she got the Golden Buzzer, which means she goes straight to the live show.