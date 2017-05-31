(VIDEO) Raging pedestrian shouting at driver walks straight into pole

An irate pedestrian in Australia was too busy shouting at a driver to notice he was headed straight for a pole.

Since it’s 2017, dashcam video shows the entire encounter.

The man walking his dog across the street motions toward the driver who can be heard saying “Oh piss off” as he pulls up to the intersection.

The man then walks right into the traffic signal pole on the other side of the intersection. He then swings around, shouts and gestures toward the driver again (because it’s apparently the driver’s fault).

The pedestrian then walks away as the driver chuckles.

Who are you siding with on this one?