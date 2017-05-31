× Shots fired into room of sleeping child in rural Illinois

BUSHNELL, Illinois — A home in this small town northwest of Macomb in McDonough County was surrounded by crime scene tape and law enforcement officers the morning of Wednesday, May 31 following a shots-fired incident.

According to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown subject or subjects fired into a house in the 100 block of West Hale Street in Bushnell around 1:30 a.m., putting several holes in the window of a downstairs room. The police report said an 8-year-old child was sleeping in the room. The child was not injured, the report added.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and the Bushnell Police Department. An employee of the Bushnell Police Department said they are not releasing more information at this time about the incident.

The report stated that Illinois State Police crime scene technicians are assisting with gathering evidence and conducting the investigation.

Officials urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or (309) 836-3222.