Scott County Park pool ready for summer after a decade of renovations

ELDRIDGE, Iowa-- The Scott County Pool is ready for some summer splash fun after a decade of renovations.

The renovations include new water-slides, a splash pad, handicap accessibility and other amenities.

A new locker room and employee area were the last finishing touches to the multi-year project.

Renovating alone began in 2007 but plans for the project came about in 2005.

The estimated 2.5 million project had to be split into phases because funds were an issue.

"When we started back in 2005, we were experiencing some failing infrastructure," says Roger Kean, Scott County Conservation Board Director.

Kean says it was the pool's outdated water and filtering system that kicked off the plans for the renovations.

"The people that came here told us they really wanted to keep the original pool and to have a pool for lap swimming," says Kean.

The board decided to keep the original Olympic size pool and build the new amenities around it.

With the new amenities, Kean says attendance and revenue numbers have soared.

Revenue went from approximately $30,000 dollars a year to an excess of $200,000 dollars per year.

As for pool attendance it has more than doubled.