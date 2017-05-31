Quad City business honoring local Veterans with artwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - It's not a hobby a lot of people pick up.

However, it isn't your usual glass blowing class and it's not your usual students.

This is the first year Hot Class Inc. in Davenport has offered classes to veterans for free.

"They're in here creating something and forgetting about the other troubles they`ve have," said Executive Director, Joel Rysner.

While they've been carefully creating their own art, Wednesday night's class was a little different. They got to learn from a professional. Alex Stisser is well-known in the glass art community.

"I was pretty nervous. That was the first time I`ve handled a torch, so I just didn`t want to burn anybody," said Veteran, Tim Alison.

This project us even more meaningful.

"We`re making a combat helmet replica in glass tonight," said Rysner.

Stisser spent two hours on the helmet. The final touch was adding the initials of those who served.

“It should a special place in every veterans heart that helped out with this," said Alison.

The helmet and all the veteran's artwork will be put on displayed at the QC Arts. The opening date is July 7th.