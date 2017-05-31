Police seek help to identify person of interest in purse theft

MOLINE — Police are trying to identify a man who they say is a person of interest in a purse theft.

The theft happened in Moline on Saturday, May 27, according to the Moline Police Department.

On Tuesday police started circulating a picture of the suspect on their Facebook page, and were asking for the public’s help to identify him. Police said that surveillance video of the suspect vehicle showed the license plate appeared to be “a vanity plate and not a form of state issued registration.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or 309-524-2140.