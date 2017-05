Police seek help to identify person of interest in purse theft

MOLINE — Police are trying to identify a man who they say is a person of interest in a purse theft.

The theft happened in Moline on Saturday, May 27, according to the Moline Police Department.

On Tuesday police started circulating a picture of the suspect on their Facebook page, and were asking for the public’s help to identify him. ¬†Police said that surveillance video of the suspect vehicle showed the license plate appeared to be¬†“a vanity plate and not a form of state issued registration.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or 309-524-2140.