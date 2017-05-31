× Most commonly misspelled words by state, according to Google

How do you spell “appreciate”?

What about “vacuum”?

If you live in Illinois or Iowa, you may be among the thousands that have turned to Google for help in spelling those words.

Just in time for the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which started May 28th and runs through June 4th, Google trends has compiled a list of “America’s Most Misspelled Words” by state.

The search engine turned that list into a map, based on data from January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017. It breaks down the most commonly searched “how to spell” words by state.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

“Beautiful” and “pneumonia” lead the pack of most commonly searched terms.

People in Arizona and Colorado have the most trouble spelling “tomorrow,” while people in Texas and Missouri have trouble with “maintenance.”

Connecticut and West Virginia are a little more advantage, with people there trying to spell “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Illinoisians seem to have the most trouble with “appreciate,” while Iowans can’t spell “vacuum.”

We will be updating our spelling map from Thursday morning – just in time for the #spellingbee finals! See which states swill change results — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 31, 2017

Google trends tweeted it will be updating its map just in time for the spelling bee finals Thursday morning.

This year’s spelling bee is taking place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The finals begin June 1st at 10 a.m.