Man pulled to safety after falling in northeast Iowa river

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A man has been pulled to safety after falling into the Cedar River in northeastern Iowa near a spot where another man fell in April and later died.

Officials say 31-year-old Chris Cory Sadler had stopped Wednesday morning with a friend to look at the river at a dam near the Ice House Museum in Cedar Falls when he fell in.

Witnesses say the rough current kept pulling Sadler under, and attempts by others to pull him to safety failed. Rescue workers later found him conscious but exhausted about 500 feet downstream near a railroad bridge.

On April 13, 41-year-old Anthony Romero was fishing when he fell into the water at the dam. He was pulled from the river a short time later, but died April 16 at a hospital.