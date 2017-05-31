Local Iowa firework business expansion halted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Employees at Uncle Norm's Fireworks in Milan, Illinois put on the finishing touches before opening tomorrow, June 1.

Across the river in Iowa, Uncle Norm's new location in Davenport is expecting to do the same.

Plan A was to have signs up around town and fireworks ready to sell, but that idea imploded.

"Because it was such a rushed deal, there's been things crop up that you just couldn't see everything," says Uncle Norm's owner John Norris.

A new law passed only three weeks ago in Iowa makes it legal to sell fireworks in the state starting June 1, 2017.

It's exciting news for buyers, but it's stressful news for Norris.

"If I had my choice, I would have rather seen the law take affect January 1, 2018."

Norris says the quick turn around didn't give city governments enough time to figure out how it was all going to work, rushing some through the process. And by the time Norris' building was inspected in Davenport, there wasn't enough time to make changes.

"Our original plan was to open on the first, but we ran into some issues with the location we picked," says Norris.

So now it's used for storage.

On to the next plan.

This first time around, Uncle Norm's fireworks will be sold out of a tent at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, delaying the start date two weeks. It will open on June 13.

"It is what it is. They pushed through it, They wanted it to take affect immediately, so here we are," says Norris.

Uncle Norm's Fireworks in Milan will be open on June 1 at 11 a.m.