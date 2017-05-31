Iowa kids raise collapsed shed roof, drag dad to safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa man is expressing a special pride in his children, who rescued him from under the roof of a shed that collapsed on him.

Matt Gannaway and his children had started to take down a wobbly old shed Tuesday morning at his mother's Marshalltown home when the shed roof fell, pinning him to the ground and knocking him unconscious.

His children sprang in to action. His 13-year-old, Ethan, called 911. Then he and 9-year-old Addison and 11-year-old Payton lifted the roof high enough that Payton could drag her dad to safety as firefighters and medics arrived.

Gannaway suffered a broken shoulder blade and some facial cuts. He told the Marshalltown Times-Republican that when he heard his kids had saved him, "I couldn't have had a prouder moment."