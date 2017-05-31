× Illinois State Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The Illinois State Police are warning the public of a phone scam circulating throughout the state.

The scam involves an individual calling and claiming to be associated with the ISP and then asking for donations for officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

While scammers have the ability to quickly change the number that appears on caller ID, the phone number most often associated with these calls is (312) 789-5176.

According to the Illinois State Police, they would never call to solicit money on behalf of the Department or ask you to send money for any reason.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a phone scam should report it to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General at (800) 243-0618.

For more information on different types of phone scams or indicators of phone scams, visit the Illinois Attorney General website or the Federal Trade Commission.